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Jesus Luzardo News: Escapes early jam in fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Luzardo (4-4) earned the win Monday, allowing four hits, two walks and a hit batsman over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Padres. He struck out six.

Luzardo found himself in a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the first inning, but he escaped unscathed by striking out Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill before inducing a weak groundout from Nick Castellanos. From there, Luzardo was able to navigate the remainder of the outing effectively en route to his third scoreless start of the season. The southpaw will carry a 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 72:17 K:BB across 61.2 innings (11 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Dodgers.

Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies
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