Jesus Luzardo News: Fans nine in 11th win

Luzardo (11-5) earned the win against the Twins on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out nine.

Luzardo mostly cruised Saturday, punching out at least seven for the seventh time in his last eight outings. Additionally, the quality start was the southpaw's third in a row and sixth in his past eight appearances. Luzardo, who has notably given up two runs or fewer in 19 of his 25 starts on the year, is set to carry a 3.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 185:46 K:BB over 150.1 innings into a favorable home matchup against the Cardinals.