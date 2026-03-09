Jesus Luzardo News: Inks five-year contract extension
The Phillies signed Luzardo to a five-year, $135 million contract extension Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Per Robert Murray of FanSided.com, the deal also includes a $32.5 million club option for 2032. Luzardo had been set to reach free agency after the upcoming season, but he's now locked in with the Phillies at least through the end of the 2031 campaign. The left-hander finished seventh in the National League Cy Young voting in his first season in Philadelphia after posting a 3.92 ERA and 216:57 K:BB over 183.2 innings covering 32 starts.
