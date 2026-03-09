Jesus Luzardo headshot

Jesus Luzardo News: Inks five-year contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 3:33pm

The Phillies signed Luzardo to a five-year, $135 million contract extension Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Per Robert Murray of FanSided.com, the deal also includes a $32.5 million club option for 2032. Luzardo had been set to reach free agency after the upcoming season, but he's now locked in with the Phillies at least through the end of the 2031 campaign. The left-hander finished seventh in the National League Cy Young voting in his first season in Philadelphia after posting a 3.92 ERA and 216:57 K:BB over 183.2 innings covering 32 starts.

Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Luzardo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Luzardo See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 2
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 2
Author Image
KC Joyner
4 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
46 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
80 days ago