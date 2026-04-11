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Jesus Luzardo News: Melts down in fifth inning Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Luzardo (1-2) took the loss Friday as the Phillies fell 5-4 to the Diamondbacks, coughing up five runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The southpaw has a no-hitter going through four innings, but the wheels came off quickly for Luzardo in the fifth after a leadoff single by Jose Fernandez. His tendency to lose focus in key moments continues to hold Luzardo back despite his obvious talent -- he has a 1.15 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB in 17.1 innings through three starts to begin the season, but somehow that's led to a 6.23 ERA. He'll try to rebound in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Cubs.

Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies
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