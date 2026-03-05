Jesus Luzardo headshot

Jesus Luzardo News: Sharp in Grapefruit League debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Luzardo allowed two hits and no walks in three shutout innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Boston. He struck out five.

The hard-throwing southpaw appeared to be just about in midseason form during his spring debut, getting the velocity on his fastball as high as 98.5 mph. Luzardo is looking to build off an excellent first campaign with the Phillies a year ago, when he recorded a career-high 216 strikeouts over 183.2 regular-season innings and finished seventh in National League Cy Young voting.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Luzardo
