Jesus Luzardo News: Shelled again in loss
Luzardo (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings.
Luzardo was hit hard throughout the outing, as Chicago consistently squared him up and never let him settle in fully. The left-hander's performance Wednesday continued a troubling early-season trend, as he has now allowed five or more earned runs in three of his first four starts, ballooning his ERA to 7.94 through 22.2 innings. While there's still plenty of time for Luzardo to turn things around, it's been a concerning start after Philadelphia committed to him long term with a five-year, $135 million extension this spring.
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