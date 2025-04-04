Fantasy Baseball
Jesus Luzardo headshot

Jesus Luzardo News: Spins seven brilliant innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 8:47pm

Luzardo (2-0) notched the win after throwing seven scoreless innings on two hits and two walks Friday against the Dodgers. He struck out eight.

On the heels of fanning 11 in his first start of the season, Luzardo's next act saw him spin seven brilliant innings Friday against a stacked Dodgers lineup. Luzardo kept each member of the Los Angeles lineup out of the hit column besides Teoscar Hernandez, who got two knocks in three at-bats against him. The hard-throwing left-hander is set to face another tough test in Atlanta in his next start, which projects for the middle of next week.

Jesus Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies
