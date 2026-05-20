Jesus Luzardo News: Stuck with loss in quality start

Luzardo (3-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Phillies fell 4-1 to the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw tossed 95 pitches (58 strikes) en route to his second straight quality start and his fifth of the year in 10 trips to the mound, but Luzardo got little run support with Chase Burns pitching just a little bit better opposite him. After a rough start to the season, Luzardo has a 2.73 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB over his last 33 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column for the first time since May 3 in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in San Diego.