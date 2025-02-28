Jesus Luzardo News: Two scoreless in spring debut

Luzardo struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner across two scoreless innings during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

It was a dominant spring debut for Luzardo, who generated six swings-and-misses while throwing 14 of 19 pitches for strikes, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The left-hander also touched 98 mph with his sinker, which had an average velocity of 94.8 mph last season. Luzardo is fully recovered from the lumbar stress reaction that limited him to 12 starts in 2024, and he'll be a key rotation piece for Philadelphia this year after being acquired from Miami in December.