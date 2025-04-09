Fantasy Baseball
Jesus Made Injury: Day-to-day with rolled ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 7:30am

Made rolled his ankle in Friday's game for Single-A Carolina but he may not have to go on the injured list, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers were cautious and held Made out of action over the weekend and his next chance to play will be Wednesday at Myrtle Beach. Made, who turns 18 in a month, is coming off one of the best Dominican Summer League campaigns in history and has a chance to be a fast rising superstar shortstop or third baseman.

