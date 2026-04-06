Jesus Made News: Hits first double-A homer
Made went 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs, a walk and a stolen base in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Sunday.
Made went 1-for-10 over his first two games of the 2026 season, but it did not take him long to provide a reminder that he is one of the best prospects in baseball. He is playing full-time at Double-A, but one month shy of his 19th birthday it remains most likely he will not reach the majors until 2027.
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