Jesus Made headshot

Jesus Made News: Hits first double-A homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Made went 4-for-5 with a home run, three runs, a walk and a stolen base in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Sunday.

Made went 1-for-10 over his first two games of the 2026 season, but it did not take him long to provide a reminder that he is one of the best prospects in baseball. He is playing full-time at Double-A, but one month shy of his 19th birthday it remains most likely he will not reach the majors until 2027.

Jesus Made
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Made See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Made See More
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
18 days ago