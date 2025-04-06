Jesus Made News: Makes first stateside appearance
Made went 0-for-4 with a run, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's game with Low-A Carolina.
Saturday's appearance was the first in the United States for Made, who will be 17 years old for another month. Big things are expected from the youngster, who owns a prominent spot on most top-100 lists and is already considered by some to be the top prospect in Milwaukee's ranks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now