Jesus Made News: Moves past ankle issue

Made (ankle) started in each of Single-A Carolina's last four games, going 4-for-16 with a home run, two doubles, three walks, four runs, three RBI and one stolen base during that stretch.

The 17-year-old switch-hitting infielder tweaked his ankle in his professional debut April 4, causing him to miss a few days of action before he returned to the Carolina lineup as a designated hitter Thursday. He then picked up a pair of starts at shortstop and one at third base to close out the week, so Carolina doesn't seem to have much concern about him being inhibited by the ankle at the plate, on the basepaths or in the field moving forward. The youngest prospect in the Carolina League, Made already appears to be holding his own at the Single-A level and could end up reaching High-A Wisconsin later this summer.