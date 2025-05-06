Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesus Made headshot

Jesus Made News: Playing up to expectations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 10:39am

Made is hitting .305 with a .400 OBP, three home runs, eight steals and a 21.1 percent strikeout rate in 20 games for Single-A Carolina.

Made, who turns 18 on Thursday, is the second-youngest player at Single-A behind Miami's Andrew Salas, yet Made has been 42 percent better than league average while getting to power and speed in games after an aggressive assignment. He has lived up to very high preseason expectations and has been even better of late, hitting .375 with two home runs and seven strikeouts over his last seven games.

Jesus Made
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now