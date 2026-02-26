Jesus Made headshot

Jesus Made News: Putting potential on display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Made went 2-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run in Wednesday's spring game.

Made got his feet wet with the Brewers last spring, but he has already racked up both more at-bats and hits than he did throughout the last exhibition season. The 18-year-old is destined to start the season in the minors after just reaching the Double-A level late in 2024, but he is one of the top prospects in all of baseball, and he could be ready to make an impact at the top level in 2027.

Jesus Made
Milwaukee Brewers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Made
