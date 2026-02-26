Jesus Made News: Putting potential on display
Made went 2-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run in Wednesday's spring game.
Made got his feet wet with the Brewers last spring, but he has already racked up both more at-bats and hits than he did throughout the last exhibition season. The 18-year-old is destined to start the season in the minors after just reaching the Double-A level late in 2024, but he is one of the top prospects in all of baseball, and he could be ready to make an impact at the top level in 2027.
