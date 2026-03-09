Jesus Made News: Sent to minors camp
The Brewers reassigned Made to minor-league camp Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Made was awarded with an invitation to major-league camp after slashing .285/.379/.413 across three levels in the minors last season. The top prospect will turn just 19 in May, so he never had a real chance to make the team. Made should return to Double-A Biloxi to begin the 2026 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Made See More
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects47 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues116 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Updated Top 400 Prospect Rankings Mailbag!193 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Updated Rankings & Mailbag228 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Made See More