Jesus Made News: Sent to minors camp

The Brewers reassigned Made to minor-league camp Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Made was awarded with an invitation to major-league camp after slashing .285/.379/.413 across three levels in the minors last season. The top prospect will turn just 19 in May, so he never had a real chance to make the team. Made should return to Double-A Biloxi to begin the 2026 season.