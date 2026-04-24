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Jesus Made News: Tacks on three steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Made went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and three steals in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Thursday.

It was another stellar showing for Made, who racked up multiple hits for the sixth time in 16 games -- a span over which he posted a 1.119 OPS -- and upped his stolen-base count on the season to 11. There is not much room for Made to advance up prospect lists, but he has only solidified his standing as one of the top up-and-comers in the game.

Jesus Made
Milwaukee Brewers
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