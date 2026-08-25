Jesus Rodriguez headshot

Jesus Rodriguez Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Rodriguez (elbow) went 0-for-4 in Triple-A Sacramento's 3-1 loss to Tacoma on Sunday.

Before Sunday, Rodriguez hadn't played since July 31 due to right elbow neuritis. Although he failed to record a hit in his return to game action, he's trending in the right direction after beginning a rehab assignment. The Giants are plagued by injuries right now, and the versatile 24-year-old could carve out a steady role once he's reinstated.

Jesus Rodriguez
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Rodriguez See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
23 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
44 days ago