Jesus Rodriguez Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Rodriguez (elbow) went 0-for-4 in Triple-A Sacramento's 3-1 loss to Tacoma on Sunday.

Before Sunday, Rodriguez hadn't played since July 31 due to right elbow neuritis. Although he failed to record a hit in his return to game action, he's trending in the right direction after beginning a rehab assignment. The Giants are plagued by injuries right now, and the versatile 24-year-old could carve out a steady role once he's reinstated.