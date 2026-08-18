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Jesus Rodriguez Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Rodriguez (elbow) will start a rehab assignment this week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Rodriguez has been on the 10-day injured list since Aug. 1 due to right elbow neuritis, and he's ready to take the next step in his recovery program by playing in minor-league games. Per Pavlovic, the plan for Rodriguez is to see more work as an infielder once he's cleared to return from the IL.

Jesus Rodriguez
San Francisco Giants
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