Jesus Rodriguez headshot

Jesus Rodriguez News: Cracks homer in spring win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Rodriguez started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-5 Cactus League win over the Cubs.

Rodriguez drove a solo homer to left field in the sixth inning, bringing the Giants within one run. He later singled and stole second in the seventh. The 23-year-old catcher, who was acquired by San Francisco in a deal with the Yankees in July, is unlikely to make the Opening Day roster but could be a candidate for a call-up at some point during the regular season. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Tony Vitello called him "Mr. Versatile" and added that Rodriguez will get a start at second base soon. While the majority of his time in the minors has been spent behind the plate and at DH, he also has experience playing third base.

Jesus Rodriguez
San Francisco Giants
