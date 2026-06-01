Jesus Rodriguez News: Dispatched to Triple-A
The Giants optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A following Sunday's game against the Rockies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Rodriguez has provided depth at catcher and in the outfield since being recalled from Sacramento in early May, and in 14 major-league games, he went 9-for-39 (.231 average) with one steal, two home runs and seven RBI. Since his opportunities had dried up a bit with San Francisco of late, Rodriguez will head back to Triple-A in order to see steadier playing time.
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