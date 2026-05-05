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Jesus Rodriguez News: Homers in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Padres.

Rodriguez has started each of the last two games behind the dish. He went 0-for-3 in his debut Monday, but he didn't have to wait long for his first big-league homer, taking Jeremiah Estrada deep in the seventh inning. Rodriguez is known to have a good eye at the plate and steady contact skills, but that comes with just modest power. The Giants also have Patrick Bailey and Eric Haase on the big-league roster, as well as Daniel Susac (elbow) on the injured list, so the playing-time battle behind the dish may just be heating up. Of the group, Rodriguez likely has the most promising long-term bat, but his defense could initially limit his opportunities. The Giants have a fairly crowded infield, but Rodriguez displayed versatility in the minor leagues, seeing time at first base, second base, third base and left field, which could give him more avenues to playing time in the majors.

Jesus Rodriguez
San Francisco Giants
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