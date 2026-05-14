Jesus Rodriguez News: Idle Thursday
Rodriguez isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Rodriguez will begin Thursday's game on the bench after going 0-for-7 with a walk and an RBI over two of the first three games of the series. Eric Haase will work as San Francisco's starting catcher and bat ninth.
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