Jesus Rodriguez headshot

Jesus Rodriguez News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Giants optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A following Sunday's game against the Rockies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rodriguez has provided depth both behind home plate and in the outfield since being recalled from Sacramento in early May, and in 14 major-league games he has gone 9-for-39 (.231) with one steal, two home runs and seven RBI. He'll return to an everyday role at Triple-A, where he boasts an .830 OPS with four steals, 14 RBI and six extra-base hits across 115 plate appearances this season.

Jesus Rodriguez
San Francisco Giants
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