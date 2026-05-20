Jesus Rodriguez News: Playing second fiddle to Susac

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rodriguez finds himself on the bench for the fourth day in a row and looks as though he'll have to settle for a part-time role following Daniel Susac's recent return from the injured list. The Giants were able to temporarily open up steady playing time for Rodriguez after Patrick Bailey was dealt to the Guardians on May 9, but Rodriguez has taken himself out of the mix for regular starts by going just 1-for-19 at the plate following that trade.