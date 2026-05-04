Jesus Rodriguez News: Recalled, starting Monday
The Giants recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Sacramento, and he will start at catcher while batting eighth against the Padres on Monday.
Rodriguez, Bryce Eldridge and Trevor McDonald have all been called up to the majors by the Giants ahead of the start of the team's six-game homestand. Rodriguez has been productive at the plate in Triple-A, where he is slashing .330/.400/.430 with four steals, two home runs and 14 RBI across 115 plate appearances in 30 games with Sacramento. He'll likely serve as the Giants' No. 2 catcher behind Patrick Bailey while Daniel Susac (elbow) is on the 10-day IL. Now that he's in the lineup, Monday will officially be Rodriguez's debut in the majors.
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