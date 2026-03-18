Jesus Rodriguez headshot

Jesus Rodriguez News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

The Giants optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rodriguez was competing to break camp as the backup to Patrick Bailey, but instead the 23-year-old catcher will begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A. Rodriguez was acquired from the Yankees at the trade deadline last season in the deal that sent Camilo Doval to the Bronx.

Jesus Rodriguez
San Francisco Giants
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