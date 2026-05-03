Jesus Rodriguez headshot

Jesus Rodriguez News: Set to be called up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Rodriguez is expected to be called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rodriguez will join the major-league roster for the first time in his career as the team gears up to begin a three-game series against the Padres at home beginning Monday. The 24-year-old has compiled a .330 average with two home runs, 14 RBI, 20 runs scored and four stolen bases over 100 at-bats in 24 contests with Sacramento this season. Rodriguez has operated primarily as a catcher with the Triple-A squad, starting 16 contests behind the plate, but he has also recorded starts at second base (2) and left field (5) in 2026.

Jesus Rodriguez
San Francisco Giants
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