Jesus Sanchez Injury: Absent from Tuesday's lineup
Sanchez (wrist) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Sanchez is dealing with a wrist contusion that he suffered when he was hit by a ball thrown from the stands during Sunday's loss to the Orioles. The 28-year-old underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll still be held out of the starting nine for at least one game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Sanchez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 285 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 285 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 258 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Sanchez See More