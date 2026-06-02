Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez Injury: Absent from Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Sanchez (wrist) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Sanchez is dealing with a wrist contusion that he suffered when he was hit by a ball thrown from the stands during Sunday's loss to the Orioles. The 28-year-old underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll still be held out of the starting nine for at least one game.

Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
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