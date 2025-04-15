Jesus Sanchez Injury: Activated for season debut
The Marlins activated Sanchez (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Sanchez got a late start to the season after suffering a left oblique strain during spring training, but he's ready to return to action following a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Jacksonville. The 27-year-old slashed .252/.313/.417 with 18 homers and 16 steals last season and should be an everyday player for Miami, rotating between the outfield and designated hitter.
