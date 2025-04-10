Fantasy Baseball
Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Sanchez (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez suffered a left oblique strain back in mid-March during a spring training game but has been cleared to test things out in a game setting. The 27-year-old will require at least a handful of rehab contests in order to knock some rust off, but Sanchez should be ready to rejoin the Marlins' active roster in the not-too-distant future.

