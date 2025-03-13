Fantasy Baseball
Jesus Sanchez Injury: Exits early Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Sanchez was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros with a possible injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a single and double Thursday, but he was removed for a pinch runner after lining a double to left field in the fourth inning. It's unclear if his removal had anything to do with an injury, though the Marlins should offer more information after the game.

Jesus Sanchez
Miami Marlins
