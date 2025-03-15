Jesus Sanchez Injury: Headed for injured list

Manager Clayton McCullough said Saturday that Sanchez (side) will begin the season on the injured list, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Sanchez was pulled from Thursday's Grapefruit League game due to an issue with his left side in what was initially labeled as a precautionary move. However, the outfielder's injury will ultimately cause him to miss the start of the regular season, and it's currently unclear if he'll be ready to return once eligible April 6. With Sanchez out, Griffin Conine will likely be the next man up to serve as the Marlins' Opening Day right fielder.