Jesus Sanchez Injury: Not in Thursday's lineup
Sanchez (chest) is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Sanchez was lifted from Wednesday's contest after getting the wind knocked out of him. The left-handed hitter likely wasn't going to start Thursday, anyway, with the Yankees sending southpaw Carlos Rodon to the bump, but it's unclear whether he'll be available off the bench. Myles Straw will cover right field for Toronto in Sanchez's stead.
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