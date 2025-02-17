Jesus Sanchez Injury: Recovering from elbow inflammation
Sanchez is recovering from right elbow inflammation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez's hitting has continue uninterrupted and he is in the final stages of a throwing program, so it sounds like this is just a minor speed bump. The 27-year-old is projected to open the 2025 campaign as the Marlins' primary right fielder and should bat in the middle of the lineup.
