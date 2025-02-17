Fantasy Baseball
Jesus Sanchez

Jesus Sanchez Injury: Recovering from elbow inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Sanchez is recovering from right elbow inflammation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez's hitting has continue uninterrupted and he is in the final stages of a throwing program, so it sounds like this is just a minor speed bump. The 27-year-old is projected to open the 2025 campaign as the Marlins' primary right fielder and should bat in the middle of the lineup.

Jesus Sanchez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
