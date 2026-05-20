Jesus Sanchez Injury: Removed due to injury

Sanchez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees with an apparent injury, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sanchez attempted a diving catch on a flyball in the seventh inning and was replaced in right field immediately afterward. It's unclear what exactly is bothering him, but the Blue Jays will likely offer some clarity after the game. If the 28-year-old has to miss any amount of time, Yohendrick Pinango would be next in line to start in the field.