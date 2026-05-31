Jesus Sanchez Injury: Struck by stray ball

Sanchez was removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles after being struck in the wrist by a ball that appeared to be thrown by a fan in the stands, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez appeared to be talking with someone in the right field seats during a sixth-inning mound visit and was subsequently struck by a ball in the area of his wrist, forcing him to leave the game. The specifics of the injury aren't clear, but more information should be available as he continues to be evaluated.