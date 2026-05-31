Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez Injury: Tending to bruised wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 12:11pm

The Blue Jays announced that Sanchez was removed in the bottom of the sixth inning of Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles due to a right wrist contusion.

Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a base hit before leaving the game midway through the bottom of the sixth, when he appeared to be hit by a ball thrown into the field of play by fan. Fortunately for Sanchez, precautionary X-rays came back negative, and he'll get an extra day to rest up and recover before the Blue Jays return to action Tuesday in Atlanta. Yohendrick Pinango replaced Sanchez in right field during Sunday's contest and would likely be the top choice to start Tuesday if Sanchez isn't ready to play.

Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
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