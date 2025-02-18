Jesus Sanchez Injury: Will get some reps in center field

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Tuesday that Sanchez (elbow) will play some center field during spring training, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Sanchez didn't play center field at all in 2024, but he started six games there in 2023 and 74 games at the position in 2022. The 27-year-old is still likely to see most of his action in right field in 2025, but it's possible he's used in center field on occasion. Derek Hill and Dane Myers are expected to see most of the reps in center field for the Marlins. Sanchez is currently overcoming right elbow inflammation but is expected to be cleared for full activities soon.