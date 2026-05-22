Jesus Sanchez News: Back in lineup Friday
Sanchez (chest) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.
Sanchez will play right field and bat seventh against right-hander Bubba Chandler. Sanchez was removed from Wednesday's contest against the Yankees and didn't start Thursday's series finale with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound. Sanchez has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, raising his slash line to .277/.316/.426 with five home runs, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored, one stolen base and a 7:29 BB:K across 155 trips to the plate.
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