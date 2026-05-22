Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez News: Back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 12:48pm

Sanchez (chest) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

Sanchez will play right field and bat seventh against right-hander Bubba Chandler. Sanchez was removed from Wednesday's contest against the Yankees and didn't start Thursday's series finale with left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound. Sanchez has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, raising his slash line to .277/.316/.426 with five home runs, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored, one stolen base and a 7:29 BB:K across 155 trips to the plate.

Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Sanchez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago