Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez News: Belts first homer as Jay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the A's.

The 28-year-old outfielder crushed a Luis Morales fastball to straightaway center field in the third inning, giving Sanchez his first long ball in a Toronto uniform. Sanchez has rotated starts with Nathan Lukes and Davis Schneider through the first three games of the season, but the former Marlin could end up as the preferred option against right-handed pitching, especially if the Blue Jays coaching staff can unlock more power from his bat. Sanchez has hit between 13 and 18 homers in each of the last five seasons, but his elite bat speed has teased more upside in that department.

Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
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