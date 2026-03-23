Jesus Sanchez News: Belts first spring homer
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
The 28-year-old outfielder got hold of a Nick Martinez cutter in the first inning for a two-run homer, one of three Toronto long balls off the right-hander. It was Sanchez's first home run of the spring, and he's been heating up with Opening Day approaching, going 5-for-13 over his last three Grapefruit League games. Sanchez has never been able to fully capitalize on some impressive metrics during his MLB career, including 93rd percentile bat speed in 2025 and a 95th percentile hard-hit rate in 2024, but the Blue Jays have a track record of helping big swingers unlock another level of production.
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