Jesus Sanchez News: Belts grand slam off Alcantara

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double and a grand slam during the Blue Jays' 8-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Sanchez smacked his 10th double of the season in the third inning, but he made his biggest play of the night in the sixth, when he smacked a grand slam off Sandy Alcantara to cap off the Blue Jays' six-run frame. Sanchez was moved up to the third spot in the lineup Tuesday, and his recent play at the plate could have him stay there, even when Vladimir Guerrero (elbow) returns to action. Over his last 16 games, Sanchez has a 1.131 OPS with eight extra-base hits (including two homers) and 12 RBI in 49 plate appearances.