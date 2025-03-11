Jesus Sanchez News: Clubs first spring homer
Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Monday's split-squad game against the Nationals.
The outfielder turned on a Mitchell Parker pitch in the fourth inning for his first long ball of the spring. Sanchez dealt with a sore elbow earlier in camp and has struggled to find his timing at the plate, going 3-for-22 (.136) in nine Grapefruit League appearances with a 2:7 BB:K. He's healthy now however, and could even open the season as the starting center fielder given the Marlins' lack of appealing options at the position.
