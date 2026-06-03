Jesus Sanchez News: Good to go Wednesday
Sanchez (wrist) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Wednesday against Atlanta.
After sitting out Tuesday's series opener due a bruised wrist after being struck by a stray ball from the stands Sunday, Sanchez will rejoin the lineup Wednesday in a non-defensive capacity. The veteran outfielder has been a key lineup piece for Toronto so far in 2026 with six homers, 28 RBI, 19 runs and a .286/.322/.458 slash line in 58 games.
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