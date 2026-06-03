Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Sanchez (wrist) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Wednesday against Atlanta.

After sitting out Tuesday's series opener due a bruised wrist after being struck by a stray ball from the stands Sunday, Sanchez will rejoin the lineup Wednesday in a non-defensive capacity. The veteran outfielder has been a key lineup piece for Toronto so far in 2026 with six homers, 28 RBI, 19 runs and a .286/.322/.458 slash line in 58 games.

Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
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