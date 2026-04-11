Jesus Sanchez News: Hits late home run

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's 7-4 loss the Twins.

Sanchez made the score look more respectable after belting a two-run homer off Cole Sands in the ninth inning. It was Sanchez's first home run since March 29 against the Athletics, and the long shot extended his hitting streak to four games. Over that four-game span, he has gone 4-for-16 (.250) with three doubles, four RBI and two runs scored.