Jesus Sanchez News: Homers, drives in three

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Guardians.

After driving in a run with a sac fly in the first inning, Sanchez put the Jays ahead for good in the sixth inning with his two-run shot off Slade Cecconi, his fourth long ball this year. Sanchez has been swinging the bat well of late, logging at least one hit in four of his last five games -- he's gone 4-for-13 (.308) with a pair of homers in that span. The 28-year-old outfielder is batting .266 with a .771 OPS and 15 RBI through 26 games this season.