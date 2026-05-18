Jesus Sanchez News: Idle against lefty
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
After making four consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Sanchez will hit the bench while southpaw Ryan Weathers takes the hill for New York. Myles Straw will step in for Sanchez in right field and will bat seventh.
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