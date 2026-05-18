Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

After making four consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Sanchez will hit the bench while southpaw Ryan Weathers takes the hill for New York. Myles Straw will step in for Sanchez in right field and will bat seventh.

Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
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