Jesus Sanchez headshot

Jesus Sanchez News: Not in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Sanchez isn't part of the Blue Jays' starting nine for Friday's game against the Athletics.

Sanchez, after being acquired via trade in Feburary, had been in contention for the starting left field role, but the Blue Jays will opt for a different left-handed hitting outfielder to fill the spot Friday in Nathan Lukes. Sanchez slashed just .199/.269/.342 in 48 games after being sent to the Astros midway through the 2025 campaign, and he may have some work to do in order to etch out consistent playing time with the Blue Jays

Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Sanchez See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
21 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
29 days ago