Jesus Sanchez News: Not in lineup Friday
Sanchez isn't part of the Blue Jays' starting nine for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Sanchez, after being acquired via trade in Feburary, had been in contention for the starting left field role, but the Blue Jays will opt for a different left-handed hitting outfielder to fill the spot Friday in Nathan Lukes. Sanchez slashed just .199/.269/.342 in 48 games after being sent to the Astros midway through the 2025 campaign, and he may have some work to do in order to etch out consistent playing time with the Blue Jays
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