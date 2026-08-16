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Jesus Sanchez News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 6:07pm

Sanchez is out of the lineup for Toronto's matchup with the Yankees on Sunday.

With southpaw Ryan Weathers toeing the slab for the Yankees, Sanchez will sit out Sunday's series finale. Daz Cameron will make his season debut with Toronto in left field and bat seventh.

Jesus Sanchez
Toronto Blue Jays
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