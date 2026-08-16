Jesus Sanchez News: Resting Sunday
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Toronto's matchup with the Yankees on Sunday.
With southpaw Ryan Weathers toeing the slab for the Yankees, Sanchez will sit out Sunday's series finale. Daz Cameron will make his season debut with Toronto in left field and bat seventh.
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